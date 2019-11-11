Partly Sunny with a High Near 37

Dry and chilly today with clouds breaking for sunshine. The next chance of light snow will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning across northern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...