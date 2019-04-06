Rain and snow across the western mountains again today, with snow decreasing late this morning. Elsewhere, expect widely scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then isolated showers between 3pm and 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of sprinkles before noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain before 11pm, then rain and snow likely between 11pm and 2am, then snow likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
