Colder weather today and tonight with accumulating snow in the mountains. Elsewhere will see rain showers, mixed with snow at times overnight. Expect afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through the week. Colder temperatures will continue until a warmup on Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 1pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
Scattered rain showers before 5am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8am, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Scattered rain showers before 2am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West northwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers and flurries. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday
A chance of rain showers and flurries. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.