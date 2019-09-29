Another wet day, but precipitation coverage and intensity will decrease during the morning. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible over much of the area. Significant rain in the lower elevations over western Wyoming could result in mud/rock slides in steeply sloped areas. A flash flood watch is in effect for those areas through noon today. Additionally, strong to high winds could occur today, generally between Rock Springs and Casper. A high wind warning has been issued for those areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy, with a south southwest wind 22 to 27 mph becoming west 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight
Isolated showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
