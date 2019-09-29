Partly Sunny with a High Near 57

Another wet day, but precipitation coverage and intensity will decrease during the morning. However, isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible over much of the area. Significant rain in the lower elevations over western Wyoming could result in mud/rock slides in steeply sloped areas. A flash flood watch is in effect for those areas through noon today. Additionally, strong to high winds could occur today, generally between Rock Springs and Casper. A high wind warning has been issued for those areas.