Partly Sunny with a High Near 29

Isolated to scattered snow showers will linger across the area today. Most showers will be light, but some could reduce visibility at times. Temperatures will be below normal with highs at or below freezing and lows Friday morning in the teens and single digits. Expect a few negative temperatures in the usual cold sp

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Friday  

Sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday  

Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
