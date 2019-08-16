Peter Sabella of Jerusalem to Give Presentations in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS– Sweetwater BOCES is pleased to present Peter Sabella of Jerusalem, who will offer a lecture followed by questions and discussion on “The Middle East: Crisis of Identity” in Room #1302, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs, at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 20.

Wyoming Humanities joins SBOCES in sponsoring Peter’s presentation; as always, the event is free and open to the public.

Prior to becoming a leading Licensed Tour Guide for both tourist and pilgrim groups visiting the Holy Land, Peter served as both a Consultant/Field Officer and Emergency Program Officer for the Consulate General of Italy, primarily involved in the design and implementation of emergency projects and humanitarian aid in the West Bank and Gaza.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The purpose of these missions was not only to alleviate the daily hardships of the population, but also to create job opportunities and provide opportunities for local economic development; Peter’s work focused on issues relating to health, food and infrastructure.

Born as a Palestinian Christian in Jerusalem, Peter brings the unique perspective of being both Palestinian and Israeli. He received his Master of Arts Degree in Peace and Development Studies from the University of Guttenberg in Sweden and his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bethlehem University, which was the first university established in the West Bank.

Fluent in English, French, Hebrew and Italian in addition to his native Arabic, Peter was also employed as a reporter for the Jerusalem Times English Palestinian Newspaper. He is the author of the book Closed for Renovation: On the Road to Emmaus, which has been published in both English and French.

Peter will also be presenting a talk on his book On the Road to Emmaus on Monday, August 19 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion Parish Hall in Rock Springs. The evening will begin with “Middle Eastern Munchies,” catered by Eve Piza of Eve’s Restaurant at 5:30 pm, followed by Peter’s talk at 6:15 pm.

This portion of Peter’s residency in Southwest Wyoming is sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming. This event is also free and open to the public.

For more information on either of these events, please contact Dr. Bernadine Craft.