Photos and Winners From Western’s Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — If you happened to be in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday you more than likely saw locals passing by various businesses sampling chili.

Western Wyoming Community College and Downtown Rock Springs joined forces to host a chili cook-off. The event included red and green chili sampling, roasting marshmallows, raffling off prizes and the WWCC men’s and women’s basketball games.

In case you missed out on the fun, here are some photos, the chili champions and the scores from the basketball games.

GREEN CHILI WINNERS

Roberto Hernandez from Santa Fe JFC Engineers and Surveyors Patricia Olson

RED CHILI WINNERS

Bitter Creek Brewery Sidekicks Book Bar BreAnn Alvey

WWCC BASKETBALL RESULTS

Women’s

WWCC 62 NWCCD 73

Men’s

WWCC 71 NWCCD 87

PHOTOS