Photos and Winners From Western’s Chili Cook-Off in Downtown Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — If you happened to be in downtown Rock Springs on Saturday you more than likely saw locals passing by various businesses sampling chili.
Western Wyoming Community College and Downtown Rock Springs joined forces to host a chili cook-off. The event included red and green chili sampling, roasting marshmallows, raffling off prizes and the WWCC men’s and women’s basketball games.
In case you missed out on the fun, here are some photos, the chili champions and the scores from the basketball games.
GREEN CHILI WINNERS
- Roberto Hernandez from Santa Fe
- JFC Engineers and Surveyors
- Patricia Olson
RED CHILI WINNERS
- Bitter Creek Brewery
- Sidekicks Book Bar
- BreAnn Alvey
WWCC BASKETBALL RESULTS
Women’s
WWCC 62 NWCCD 73
Men’s
WWCC 71 NWCCD 87
PHOTOS