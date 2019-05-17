PHOTOS: Western’s 2019 Nursing Program Pins Record Number of Graduates

ROCK SPRINGS — The Western Wyoming Community College Nursing Program celebrated it’s pinning ceremony today with a record number of graduates this year.

The ceremony, celebrated before a packed house at the WWCC auditorium, saw 38 nurses receive their pins following two years of studies and testing.

The graduates each had an opportunity to speak and thank the people who helped them achieve their goals. Guest speaker Kelli Vandiver MS, RN delivered many words of encouragement and advice to the graduating class during her keynote address.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“One of the most honoring times you can have as a nurse is the privilege of being present when a patient passes,” Vandiver said. “While it is very difficult, find the hidden morsels of beauty in death. They’re there, but you have to open your heart to see them.”

She also encouraged the class to be self-reflective and “don’t be judgmental, harsh with yourself, but be honest, real and truthful.”

Congratulations to all of the 2019 WWCC Nursing Program graduates from all of us here at SweetwaterNOW!