Pinedale Announces Lineup for 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series

The Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) is excited to announce the line up for the 2019 Soundcheck Sumer Music Series serving up Indie, Folk, Americana and Honky-Tonk.

Now in its 12th year, the Soundcheck Series features FREE concerts all summer long at scenic American Legion Park in Pinedale, WY.

Shows start at 5:00 pm with headliners usually hitting the stage at 7:00 pm. Kid friendly, plenty of vendors and a perfect reason to get to the Winds this summer! For more information visit pinedalefinearts.com

Saturday, June 30

Leo Rondeau

From the Turtle mountains of North Dakota Leo Rondeau grew up surrounded by country music listeners and pickers spanning three generations. Now based in Nashville, Leo Tondeau, and his full band, gets the dance floor in full swing.

Jason Tyler Burton is a wanderer, a soul-searching adventurer who writes songs about the journey. His songs and stories are heart felt, reflecting a search for meaning and home, with a voice and lyrics that invite you to lean in a little, and really listen.

Thursday, July 4

The Two Tracks

The Two Tracks write songs with heart-felt emotion, and lyrics that speak to the listener with honesty, conviction and integrity. Their harmony-rich songs often add cello to a solid groove, creating a unique ambiance that’s all their own.

Big Cedar Fever is a three-piece Western Swing band consisting of upright bass, fiddle, guitar and three part harmonies.

Friday, July 19

**July 19/20 performances start at 4:00 pm

Kuinka

Described by NPR Music as joyous folk pop, Kuinka “laces modern folk and Americana with an electronic jolt, waltzing along the grooved edges of dream-pop, synth-pop, and Brooklyn’s mid-aughts guitar-rock revival” (Vanyaland). Their genre defying music features several different lead singers, four-part harmony, and eclectic instrumentation including cello, banjo, synthesizers, ukulele and electronic percussion.

Austin’s Lonesome Heroes reside at the cosmic junction of indie rock and country. Led by frontman Rich Russell’s never-ending call of the road, the group have toured extensively behind two acclaimed albums across continents on both sides of the world, while never straying too far from their “Cosmic Americana” roots.

Inaiah Lujan is one of Colorado’s most prolific and talented musicians who has fronted national touring indie-rock bands in/PLANES and The Haunted Windchimes.

Saturday, July 20

**July 19/20 performances start at 4:00 pm

Dead Winter Carpenters

Americana band Dead Winter Carpenters has built a reputation for pouring their heart and soul into each performance. In just a few years, they have positioned themselves at the forefront of a youthful generation trying to redefine what string music is and what it can do. The band has shared stages with the likes of Jason Isbell and Greensky Bluegrass.

Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives underneath the conversational yet thoughtful lyrics.

The Boom and the Bust, an alt-country duo based in Pinedale, are story-tellers who delve deep into the roots of the dirty south and untamed west.

Saturday, August 3

The Rad Trads

New York City’s The Rad Trads are winning over audiences, gaining loyal fans, and defying classification. They’ve been described as “Wilco at the Circus,”“The Band meets Miles Davis, and “the greatest band you’ve never heard of.” Few can pin down their unique blend of Indie Rock, Americana, and Soul, but everyone agrees, “it’s a damn good time!”



From Wyoming to Philadelphia, vocalist Samantha Rise Roberson brings tastefully weaves together jazz, folk and contemporary styles crafting a unique fabric in her original music, described in her own words as “High-Country Soul.”

Friday, August 9

The High Divers

With anthemic choruses, lush 3 part harmonies, and rhythms rooted just as deeply in Motown as in rock ’n’ roll of the past and present, The High Divers create songs that nod to the classics, while carving out a sonic space all their own. A fixture of the South Carolina music scene, the band is known for it’s charismatic on-stage swagger and it’s ability to get the crowd completely and unabashedly involved.

The Annie Oakley is a harmony based folk band from Oklahoma City fronted by twin sisters Joanna (Jo) and Sophia Babb, paired with the violin of Nia Personette.

