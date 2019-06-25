Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series Kicks Off June 29 with Nashville Honky-Tonker Leo Rondeau

Pinedale’s 12th Annual Soundcheck Summer Music Series kicks off on Saturday, June 29 with Nashville’s Leo Rondeau performing with his full 4-piece honky-tonk band.

Local singer/songwriter Jason Tyler Burton will open the show.

All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council (PFAC) and take place at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale, WY.

Nashville’s Leo Rondeau

Local singer/songwriter Jason Tyler Burton

Music starts at 5pm and all shows are free to the public so grab a camp chair, pack a cooler and head to Pinedale for a summer full of nationally touring bands and regional favorites!

Leo Rondeau deals in stories candid and honest and plainspoken. Based in Nashville TN, his own story finds root in the Turtle Mountains of North Dakota, where Rondeau grew up surrounded by country music listeners and pickers spanning three generations.



This aspect of his adolescence bolstered an unwavering sense of self and place in his work that sets Rondeau apart from peer musicians. A child of the rural American west and owning family lineage within the Turtle Mountain band of the Chippewa Indian tribe, his own history and worldview are engrained in the lines of his songs. This is about a type of honesty that means more than simply telling the truth. It’s a voice that either lives within you or does not.

Jason Tyler Burton is a Kentuckian who now lives in the mountains of Wyoming. His rural Americana and folk music invites you to lean in a little, and really listen.

Got a minute? Give some of the upcoming acts a listen and start making plans! 👇

The Soundcheck Summer Music Series is presented by The Pinedale Fine Arts Council with support from the Town of Pinedale, The Sublette County Recreation Board, The Pinedale Travel & Tourism Commission, The Wyoming Arts Council and

The Wyoming Cultural Trust.



For the full Soundcheck lineup and more info please visit pinedalefinearts.com

