Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco Endorses Mike Lowell for Sweetwater County Sheriff

To Whom it May Concern:

I am writing this letter of endorsement to re-elect Mike Lowell Sweetwater County Sheriff I began my Peace Officer career with the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) in 1990 and Mike was my first assigned supervisor, then Sergeant Mike Lowell. In 2014 Mike retired from the Rock Springs Police Department as Chief of Police and was elected Sheriff of Sweetwater County. I was appointed Police Chief and have had the opportunity to work with Sheriff Lowell on numerous boards, projects and law enforcement issues.

Sheriff Lowell has fostered a professional working relationship with the RSPD with an emphasis on interagency cooperation. Sheriff Lowell is responsive, innovative and quick to assist a fellow agency.

Mike is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He is the past Executive Board President of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police and a past governor appointed Commissioner of the Wyoming State School Facilities Commission.

Sheriff Lowell volunteers countless hours in our community. He sets a positive example to our youth while coaching little league football, serving our elderly on the Young at Heart Board of Directors and serves our homeless and disadvantaged at the local soup kitchen.

The Sheriff’s duties include custodian of jail and prisoners, service of process, preservation of peace and court security. These are great responsibilities and Mike has served Sweetwater County well.