Police Chief Dwayne Pacheco Endorses Mike Lowell for Sweetwater County Sheriff

To Whom it May Concern:
I am writing this letter of endorsement to re-elect Mike Lowell Sweetwater County Sheriff I began my Peace Officer career with the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) in 1990 and Mike was my first assigned supervisor, then Sergeant Mike Lowell. In 2014 Mike retired from the Rock Springs Police Department as Chief of Police and was elected Sheriff of Sweetwater County. I was appointed Police Chief and have had the opportunity to work with Sheriff Lowell on numerous boards, projects and law enforcement issues.
Sheriff Lowell has fostered a professional working relationship with the RSPD with an emphasis on interagency cooperation. Sheriff Lowell is responsive, innovative and quick to assist a fellow agency.
Mike is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who served two tours in Vietnam. He is the past Executive Board President of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police and a past governor appointed Commissioner of the Wyoming State School Facilities Commission.
Sheriff Lowell volunteers countless hours in our community. He sets a positive example to our youth while coaching little league football, serving our elderly on the Young at Heart Board of Directors and serves our homeless and disadvantaged at the local soup kitchen.
The Sheriff’s duties include custodian of jail and prisoners, service of process, preservation of peace and court security. These are great responsibilities and Mike has served Sweetwater County well.
Under Mike’s leadership, the Sheriff’s office has taken a proactive stance on seizing illicit drugs and has confiscated over 1,000 pounds. He recognizes law enforcement cannot arrest its way out of the drug problem and there is value in prevention and treatment of the user He pioneered the Vivitrol program which helped opioid addicts get a fresh start when exiting the jail. Vivitrol eliminates the craving or opioids for 30 days, while the addict gets counseling and a handle on their life.
Mike supports the Treatment Court of Sweetwater County and understands its value. With over 60% of incarcerated offenders having a drug and alcohol problem, treatment court allows non-violent offenders to seek treatment and counseling as an alternative to incarceration. Thus, saving taxpayer money and allowing the offender to stay sober and get professional counseling in hopes of living a law-abiding life.
In 2016, under Sheriff Lowell’s direction, Sweetwater County was the first County in the state to implement the 24/7 Sobriety Program. The 24/7 Sobriety Program is a court-based management program for repeat DUI offenders. The program sets the standard of no use alcohol and no use of illegal drugs as a condition of continuing to drive and remaining in the community, rather than being incarcerated.
The public trust of law enforcement in Sweetwater County is directly attributed to Mike’s continued dedication to his chosen profession as a Peace Officer and elected Sheriff.
Four years ago, Mike made a commitment to bring back integrity, trust, accountability and transparency to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Lowell has accomplished his goals.
It is with great pleasure that I wholeheartedly and without reservation, endorse Mike Lowell for re-election for Sheriff of Sweetwater County.
–Dwayne J. Pacheco, Rock Springs Police Chief
