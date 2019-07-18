Pour House Saloon Raises $5,700 for Hospice of Sweetwater County with Annual Hiner Poker Run

ROCK SPRINGS– The Pour House Saloon in Rock Springs had its 7th Annual Hiner Poker Run recently, in which all the proceeds went to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

The Pour House was able to raise $5,700 for Hospice this year.

The Pour House thanks everyone who donated to the cause, whether the donation was in the form of money, baskets, food and any of the other amazing items that were raffled off.

“We have a great community around Sweetwater County,” Hiner Poker Run coordinator Shera Minor said.

The Pour House also thanks everyone who volunteered.

About the Hiner Poker Run

The Hiner Poker Run is done in memory of Rich Hiner, owner and operator of the Pour House up until he passed away in 2013.

Hiner started a poker run in 2009 to benefit Hospice of Sweetwater County. Then when Hiner got sick with cancer, the Pour House staff created a poker run for Hiner. He sadly passed away three days before his run.

In 2014 through 2016, the Hiner Poker Runs benefited families in the community who had a family member battling cancer. Then in 2017 through this year’s run, proceeds went back to Hospice of Sweetwater County.