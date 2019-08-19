Progress Made on Tannerite Fire; 20 Percent Contained

SUBLETTE COUNTY– Despite high winds and red flag conditions, crews made good progress on the Tannerite fire yesterday and no new growth was reported. The fire held within the retardant lines and firefighters focused on holding and securing those lines and knocking down active flare ups inside containment lines.

Western Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team, Jon Ziegler – Incident Commander, assumed control of the fire at seven o’clock this morning. An Incident Command Post (ICP) has been set up at the Burnt Lake Elk Feedgrounds.

Evacuations have been lifted for the Boulder Lake Estates, Boulder Lake Campground and trailhead. Those residents who choose to return home are still in the SET stage. The road closures for Boulder Lake have also been lifted. The Burnt lake Road above the Boulder Lake Dam road will remain closed.

The weather will be of concern to firefighters again today with the third straight day of red flag warning conditions of high temperatures, low single digit relative humidity, and strong westerly winds.

The fire is currently 1,340 acres with 20% contained. Over one hundred personnel are assigned to this fire.

The primary objective for this incident is to ensure the safety of firefighters and the public. Protection of structures and private property is also a key objective. Homes and other structures are threatened but as of this morning, no primary residences have been burned.

The Tannerite Fire started Saturday, August 17 burning on multiple jurisdictions and is under unified command. The fire is located between Burnt and Boulder Lakes south of Pinedale, WY. This human caused fire is currently under investigation.

For more information visit www.tetonfires.com or Sublette Wyo at: www.sublettewyo.com/480/Current-Incidents Information is also being posted on Facebook pages; Sublette County Sheriff’s Office; www.facebook.com/SubletteSheriff/ Sublette County Emergency Management; www.facebook.com/SubletteEMA/.