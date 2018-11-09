Pronghorns Bring Home First State Championship

LARAMIE — The Farson-Eden Pronghorns capped off a perfect season with a victory in the 1A Six-Man State Championship Game against the Burlington Huskies, 73-38.

The dominating win marks Farson’s first ever state championship in football — something the Pronghorns have been chasing the last couple of seasons.

A Close First Quarter

In previous years against Kaycee, the Pronghorns struggled to find an offensive identity and were forced to play from behind. This was not the case for Coach Applequist and his group Friday afternoon.

The Pronghorns scored on the first play of the game on a 60-yard touchdown run by Clancy Gines that took 12 seconds off the clock and gave Farson a 6-0 lead over the Huskies.

Stunned, the Huskies looked to capitalize on their first offensive possession that was stopped short and forced a turnover on downs.

Farson only needed another play to find another touchdown. Gines again had his number called as he broke a 49-yard touchdown run to put the Pronghorns up 14-0. With more than half of the first quarter left to play, Gines had two carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Burlington’s Donte Garza didn’t allow Farson’s quick start to exhaust their momentum. After a few incompletions, the Huskies drove down the field and scored on a seven-yard touchdown run by Garza. A missed PAT cut the Pronghorns’ lead 14-6.

The offense continued to fire on all cylinders as it only took the Pronghorns two plays to yet again claim another touchdown. Michael Gribowskas would cross the goal line for the third score of the day on Farson’s fourth play offensively.

Despite missing throw throughout the first two possessions, Garza hit an open man for a 30-yard pass play to set up the Huskies in Farson territory. Garza eventually ran in a touchdown on fourth and one from the four yard line to bring the score 20-12.

Farson would give Gines the ball again on the following possession. The offense’s fifth play resulted in the team’s fourth touchdown of the game. Gines found an opening and took off for a 65-yard touchdown.

The back and forth contest continued when Burlington got the ball back. Garza connected with Jarom Davidson on a 45-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 10.

Pronghorns Extend the Lead

The second quarter had the Pronghorns’ name written all over it. Four more scores would follow in the quarter for Farson.

Gines would run in one last touchdown on a 21-yard run. He would later leave with a right leg injury sustained later in the quarter. The Senior finished with seven carries, 236 yards and four touchdowns on the day.

Lain Mitchelson didn’t have a big role in the first quarter. The Senior made up for it as he wrecked havoc on the Burlington Huskies throughout the remainder of the half.

Mitchelson first scored a 36-yard touchdown and then forced a fumble on the Huskies’ 13-yard line with 35 seconds left in the half. Mitchelson also scored a five-yard touchdown after recovering the fumble to extend the Pronghorns’ lead 59-26.

Second Half Notes

In the second half the Pronghorns intercepted Garza twice in the third quarter. Defensive adjustments proved to work as the Huskies didn’t have a productive second half offensively.

The Pronghorns scored two more times in the second half. Cody Sloan sparked the passing game as he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mitchelson in the third. The second score of the second half came from Freshmen, Levi Johnson, who darted in for the final score of the game on a nine-yard touchdown run.

Farson would win the game 73-38.