Pronghorns Shine in Homecoming Game Against Panthers

FARSON-EDEN — After a dominating 72-25 win over the Guernsey Vikings in last week’s season opener, the Farson-Eden Pronghorns found themselves sitting with a 1-0 record and the number one offense in six-man football.

This week the Pronghorns welcomed in the Saratoga Panthers for an exhibition game. The Pronghorns did not leave the home crowd disappointed.

An Explosive Second Quarter

After a scoreless first quarter, Farson wasted no time as the second quarter began with a safety by Michael Gribowskas to give the Pronghorns a 2-0 lead.

The Panthers responded quickly on their next possession marching down the field and scoring on a one-yard touchdown run by Sam Schneider to steal back the lead.

While the Panthers attempted to keep the game close, the Pronghorns could not be stopped on either side of the ball. Farson capitalized off of three Saratoga turnovers during the quarter resulting in an 18 point swing on the scoreboard.

Gribowskas, Lain Mitchelson and Clancy Gines would each grab a pair of touchdowns for the Pronghorns to put the 40 point quarter away.

A similar second half haunted the Panthers. Saratoga made little progress in the second half as they gave up an additional 38 points defensively.

Gribowskas, Mitchelson, Gines, Cody Sloan and Carson Jones all found the endzone for the green and gold.

The Pronghorns unofficially finished with 470 rushing yards on the ground.

Up Next

Next week the Pronghorns travel to Dubois to challenge the Rams. Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Rams Stadium in Dubois, Wyoming.