Public Hearing on Proposed Rules for Special Education Funding

CHEYENNE– A public hearing will be held on the proposed Chapter 44 Rules regarding the Special Education Component within the Education Resource Block Grant Model.

The hearing is set from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, October 23 in the Laramie County School District #1 boardroom, 2811 House Avenue in Cheyenne.

The proposed rules were drafted after the Wyoming Legislature directed the Wyoming Department of Education to review statutes and rules related to special education for possible fiscal efficiencies.

The Department of Audit had also recommended rules be revised to give clearer guidance on reimbursable special education expenditures. More information is available in the Statement of Reasons.

Anyone wishing to join the meeting virtually can register here. Verbal and written comments will be accepted at the meeting in person, as well as online.

All comments will be recorded and filed with the Secretary of State’s Office.