Public Invited to Open House for Restored Deadline Ridge Fire Lookout

SUBLETTE COUNTY– The Sublette County Historic Preservation Board and Bridger-Teton National Forest invite the public to come to an Open House for the restored Deadline Ridge Fire Lookout on Saturday, August 24 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The lookout is remotely located on Deadline Ridge in the Wyoming Range, at about 10,000 feet elevation. It was built in 1941 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and was used into the late 1960s.

2019 is also the 75th Anniversary of Smokey Bear for the Forest Service, so there will be additional information about 75 years of forest management and public education about fire suppression and fire’s role in the ecology of a healthy forest.

The Sublette County Historic Preservation Board will have lemonade and cookies on hand for refreshments. Please bring a chair and your own bigger lunch and drinks if you would like.

To get to the Deadline Ridge Lookout from Big Piney, go south three miles and take the Calpet Road turn off. Directions are a bit complicated from there, so watch for the Open House directional signs along the way. It is about a 45 minute drive to the lookout. High clearance vehicle and carpooling are strongly recommended – parking is very limited up at the top.

For those who cannot make the open house, visit the Green River Valley Museum in Big Piney and see the Deadline Lookout display in the white Conservation District building.

For more information, directions and map, go to www.sublette.com/preservation/deadline.