Public Invited to Pick Up Litter in New Downtown Locate Litter Program

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is introducing a new program that can improve the environment.

Downtown Locate Litter is inviting community members to choose a few areas in Downtown Rock Springs that are in need of attention. Pails will be available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street. Those who bring one full bucket of litter will receive a $5.00 Java Peddler gift certificate and a special shout-out on social media.

The participants can make the task of picking litter up more successful by sorting through the litter they find for recycling.

“We hope people will feel responsible for public areas like streets and parks,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator pointed out. “A clean community discourages further littering — every little bit counts.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees — Business, Promotions, Arts and Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownRS.com.