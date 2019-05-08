Rain & Snow with a High Near 44

Colder today, with breezy conditions and snow and rain showers. Snow is most likely over central Wyoming this morning, and then continuing across the mountains this afternoon. With temperatures mostly above freezing snow accumulations at lower elevations will be minor. After similar conditions on Thursday, expect a warming trend on Friday, with a mostly dry, warm, and sunny weekend!
Detailed Forecast
Today
Periods of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then scattered rain showers. High near 44. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Monday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Advertisement - Story continues below...