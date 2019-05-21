Rain & Snow with a High Near 47

Rain showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.