Rain & Snow with a High Near 47

Rain and snow showers, with patchy fog across the Cowboy State today. Later today a new weather system comes in from the southeast bringing significant snow to east-central Wyoming. Winter Weather Advisories start this evening. This unsettled weather will continue through Friday to include slight chances of thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 47. Light north wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight
Rain showers likely before 10pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 10pm and 11pm, then snow showers likely after 11pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday
Snow showers likely before 11am, then rain and snow showers likely between 11am and 1pm, then rain showers likely after 1pm. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph..
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Memorial Day
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
