Ray Lovato Recycling Center Hosts 23rd Annual Trees for Recyclables Day

ROCK SPRINGS– The Ray Lovato Recycling Center will host the 23rd annual Trees for Recyclables Day on Saturday, May 4, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Anyone who brings recyclable materials to the center on Saturday will be given a free tree in return.

The center encourages the community to take advantage of a free tree and help the environment.

People can bring their recyclable materials to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center located at: 100 Grant Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Materials accepted include:

Newspaper

Corrugated cardboard

Magazines

Phone books

Catalogs

The Event is held in partnership with the Sweetwater County Conservation District.

Trees will be given out until inventory runs out.