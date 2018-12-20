Recycling Center Expands Acceptable Products List Just in Time for Holidays

ROCK SPRINGS– The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is excited to announce that as of December 20, 2018, tin cans and food/beverage cartons are now part of its recycling program.

The Center aims to further boost recycling rates by accepting tin cans, such as those used for fruits, soups, and vegetables and food/beverage cartons, such as those used for milk, juice, broths, soups, and creamers.

Recycling tin cans and food/beverage cartons is easy: Simply empty the can/carton, rinse it out, and bring it to the Recycling Center 24/7. You can even keep the cap on the cartons. If dropping off outside the building after hours, we ask that you bag your products.

Tin Can and Carton Recycling is now available in over 60% of American households nationwide and we are proud to now add to that group. Recycling these products helps keep our environment greener by conserving our resources, reducing landfill waste and saving energy.

With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges community members to recycle all their corrugated cardboard, brown packing paper, non-glossy wrapping paper,

Paperboard and holiday cards.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan Street in Rock Springs next to the A-Street Bridge, offers convenient 24-hour drop off just outside the facility. If the garage door is closed during hours of operation, just honk your horn and our staff will be happy to assist in your drop-off.



Accepted Proucts

Accepted products include corrugated cardboard boxes, magazines, office paper of all colors, newspapers, paperboard (i.e. cereal boxes), aluminum cans, tin cans, food/beverage cartons, plastics (#’s 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7), unsolicited direct mail, and phone books.

To help the Center maximize efficiency with its limited resources, we ask that all cardboard and paperboard be broken down and lids removed from plastic bottles and jugs. If dropping off outside the building after hours, we ask that you bag your plastics, aluminum and tin cans, and cartons to keep them from blowing around in the wind.

For those community members looking to volunteer this holiday season, the Recycling Center is always looking for volunteers to help sort and process recyclables. For more information regarding recycling, please contact Matt Dillon at (307) 352-6878.

The Ray Lovato Recycling Center would like to wish all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New

Year. Thank you for your recycling efforts.