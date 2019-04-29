Red Cross Assisting Families After Tornado in Marbleton Last Week

MARBLETON — Red Cross of Wyoming was called to provide assistance after a tornado damaged several homes in Marbleton on April 26.

Two homes were rendered unlivable. Damage to a home on Rakestraw Ave. displaced two adults, three children, two dogs and one cat. Assistance was provided for lodging and other immediate needs. Further assistance will be provided as needed.

Damage to a home on E. 6th Street displaced two adults. Assistance will be provided when contact is made with the occupants.

If you have questions please contact Senior Disaster Program Manager Cindi Shank at (307) 689-0886; cindi.shank@redcross.org.

