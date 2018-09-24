Red Cross Opens Evacuation Centers in Pinedale, Jackson

PINEDALE — In the wake of the Roosevelt Fire currently burning in the Hoback Canyon, the American Red Cross of Wyoming has opened evacuation centers in Pinedale and Jackson.

The center in Pinedale is located at the LDS Church, 221 North St. in Pinedale. Volunteers there are prepared and ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance.

If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 ; james.ledwith@redcross.org.

The Jackson center is located at the Montessori School of the Tetons, 1240B Huff lane (behind NAPA).

Anyone evacuated can check in at the center for information and other assistance. If an overnight shelter is needed, that can be set up.

If you have questions please contact Senior Disaster Program Manager Cindi Shank at (307) 689-0886; cindi.shank@redcross.org.