PINEDALE, WY – Red Cross of Wyoming has opened an Evacuation Center in Pinedale to assist anyone affected by the Sublette County Wildfire. The Evacuation Center is at the LDS Church, 221 North St. in Pinedale. Volunteers there are prepared and ready to accommodate anyone needing information or other assistance.

If you have questions please contact Disaster Program Manager James Ledwith at (307) 763-2230 ; james.ledwith@redcross.org