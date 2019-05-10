Reed and Nelson Win Men’s Senior Golf Association Weekly Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS– The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the winners of their weekly association tournament held Thursday, May 9.

Ken Reed placed first in the low gross category while second place went to Brad Cleve. First place low net was Bud Nelson and John Gomez placed second.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability, to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.