Reese Signs with Western Wyoming Volleyball

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Payton Reese will continue her athletic career right here in Rock Springs next year.

Reese signed a letter of intent to play volleyball for Western Wyoming Community College on December 17. As a senior, Reese was a team captain and helped lead the Tigers to a 25-11 record.

While she looks forward to being a Mustang, Reese isn’t done with Tiger athletics just yet. Reese is also a key player for the basketball team. Reese and the Tigers are hoping to build on the 15-3 record they finished last season with.