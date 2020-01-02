Richard J. Flaten

August 15, 1957 – December 29, 2019

If the contest was an infectious laugh, great smile, and ginormous dimples – Richard was the

winner. These are the same attributes that allowed him a free pass all too often in the

shenanigans arena.

Blessed with a loving family and great friends, Rich packed a lot life into his 62-year period. His

love for all things outdoors never ended. Starting with team sports in Williston, to hunting,

fishing, boating, camping, and photography across many states – he was at his best in that

environment.

The only thing that trumped his love of the outdoors was the love of his family. It was always

with much excitement when a baby was added to his clan. Rich and his first wife Michele, had

three beloved sons – Toston Flaten, Ryan Flaten, Erik Flaten and his fiancee Darrian. His family

lovingly extended with his second wife Sandy to include – Brandon Farris and wife Ann, Cody

Farris and fiancee Loleni, and Tony Johnson and wife Kylee. Then came the new loves of his life,

the grandbabies – Alyze Farris, Kayleb Farris, Jayce Flaten, Tehya Johnson, Kason Johnson, and

Emma Flaten.

Accomplished electrician was on his resume, but his skills went well beyond electrical work. He

could handle mechanical, carpentry, brickwork, or whatever was necessary; guess one could say

he was a jack of all trades.

We take great comfort in the fact that Richard is safely wrapped in the warm and gentle embrace

of our Lord and Savior. Like everyone, his journey had some bumps in the road, but he has

arrived at the destination we all seek.

Rest in peace dear Richard.

Rich is survived by his wife; Sandy Flaten, his six children and six grandchildren, his sister; Laura

English and husband Don of Texas, his sister; Karen Verdura and husband John of Texas, his

brother; Roger Flaten and wife Sandy of North Dakota, his sister; Loretta Torgerson and husband

Tom of Oklahoma, many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Elizabeth and Lawrence Flaten. Richard will be greatly missed.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.

