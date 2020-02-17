Robert Donald “Bob” Andes (November 24, 1935 – February 10, 2020)

LAYTON, UTAH – Robert Donald “Bob” Andes, 84, passed away February 10, 2020.

He was born November 24, 1935, the son of Edward and Goldie Williams Andes in Sentinel, Okla. Bob married La Neil White on July 3, 1953, in Sentinel, Okla. He attended church at Washington Heights.

Bob volunteered for the 2002 Olympics, golf tournaments and church activities. He loved golfing, skiing, yard work, woodworking and Bible study.

Surviving are his wife La Neil of Layton, Utah; son, Brad (Nancy), daughter, Robin (Scott) White and four grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ray Andes.

Memorial services will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11 am at the Washington Heights Church, 1770 E. 6200 S., South Ogden. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 10-10:50 a.m. at the church. Inurnment, Lindquist’s Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Services entrusted to Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. In lieu of flowers family suggests you donate to Gods Garage www.godsgarageutah.com

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com