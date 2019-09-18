Rock Spring Will Host First Wyoming My Fest Event

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council declared September 23-29 to be My Life Awareness Week during their regular council meeting on September 17.

My Life is a free support group that works with at risk youth in the community who have experience with mental health, substance abuse, foster care and other challenges. The group will be hosting My Fest at Bunning Park on September 28. My Fest is a free music, art, entertainment, and youth empowerment festival designed to inspire and empower young people and families.

My Life Coordinator Kyla Maestas told the council, “My Fest is a celebration of My Life groups across the state and this is the first ever Wyoming My Fest.” Maestas also said she is the only adult that helps coordinate the program. “It is run and empowered by youth voice,” Maestas said.

Two of those youth voices were on hand to tell the council more about their positive experiences with My Life. Kylie Johnson said one of the benefits of her involvement with My Life has been hearing from guest speakers and knowing that there is support available to her from people who have dealt with similar experiences.

My Fest kicks off at 12 pm on Saturday, September 28 and is free and open to everyone.

PROCLAMATIONS AIM TO RAISE AWARENESS

My Life Awareness Week wasn’t the only important proclamation at Tuesdays meeting. The council also proclaimed September to be Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, as it is throughout the country. Mayor Tim Kaumo read from the proclamation, “In the City of Rock Springs we encourage all residents to take the time to inquire as to the wellbeing of their family, friends, and neighbors over the next month and to genuinely convey their appreciation for their existence by any gesture they deem appropriate.”

September 23-29 also marks Diaper Need Awareness week throughout Rock Springs, with the help of United Way of Southwest Wyoming. Information from that proclamation tells us that one in three mothers experience Diaper Need at some time while their children are less than three years of age. The proclamation encourages citizens to “donate generously to diaper banks, diaper drives, and those organizations that distribute diapers to families in need.”

HARRY HOLLER DONATES FLAGS TO CITY AND FIRST RESPONDERS

Green River resident and veteran Harry Holler has many United States flags that he received as citation for a military care package program he launched years ago. After a recent 100 day hospital stay, Holler decided it was time to gift the flags to his community. At Tuesdays meeting, Holler was on hand to donate one flag to the city, where it will hang in the council chambers. Holler also presented flags and citations to the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments.