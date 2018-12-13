Rock Springs Boys Swim Team Kicks the Season Off in Laramie

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team were in Laramie last week for the Laramie Relays and the Laramie Pentathlon, Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, for their first competitions of the season.

The Tigers finished in ninth place in the relay meet, and tied with Sheridan for 10th place at the Pentathlon.

In the 500 Yard Freestyle Relay, Everett Whitman, Talon Thomas, Jeran Spicer, and Anthony Erramouspe swam a time of 5:10.37 to get eighth place.

Erramouspe, Thomas, Spicer, and Conley Searle took seventh in the 400 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 4:47.31.

With a time of 2:01.49, Thomas, Searle, Spicer, and Erramouspe took seventh in the 200 Yard Fly Relay.



The Tigers took eighth in the 13-14 200 Yard Freestyle Relay with Anden Asper, Kyler Maedche, Aiden Nauenburg, and Landon Atkinson swimming a time of 2:15.63.

In the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay, Erral Asper, Maedche, Atkinson, and A. Asper took eighth, swimming a time of 54.03.

Thomas, Whitman, Searle, and Erramouspe took ninth in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 4:01.35.

Senior and Team Captain, and the only returning state qualifier, Anthony Erramouspe, earned a state qualification in the 100 fly on Saturday. He placed 26th overall in the Pentathlon with a combined time of 4:52.86.

Talon Thomas took 50th in the Pentathlon with a combined time of 5:14.74. Taking 68th, Jeran Spicer swam a combined time of 5:32.81. Conley Searle took 72nd with a combine time of 5:35.90.



Laramie Relays



Boys 500 Yard Free Relay

8. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Talon Thomas, Jeran Spicer, Anthony Erramouspe 5:10.37

Boys 400 Yard Medley Relay

7. RSHS A- Anthony Erramouspe, Talon Thomas, Jeran Spicer, Conley Searle 4:47.31

Boys 200 Yard Free Relay

12. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Conley Searle, Erral Asper, Jeran Spicer 1:53.95

19. RSHS B- John Parker, Porter Hansen, Nate Ryan, Quinten Gasaway 2:20.91

Boys 200 Yard Fly Relay

7. RSHS A- Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Jeran Spicer, Anthony Erramouspe 2:01.49

Boys 13-14 200 Yard Free Relay

8. RSHS A- Anden Asper, Kyler Maedche, Aiden Nauenburg, Landon Atkinson 2:15.63

9. RSHS B- Quinten Gasaway, Parker Hammond, Ryan Nate, John Parker 2:24.48

Boys 100 Yard Free Relay

8. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Erral Asper, Anden Asper, Aiden Nauenburg 54.03

18. RSP B- Porter Hansen, Quinten Gasaway, Ryan Nate, John Parker 1:07.61

Boys 200 Yard Back Relay

11. RSHS A- Erral Asper, Kyler Maedche, Landon Atkinson, Anden Asper 2:35.38

Boys 400 Yard Free Relay

9. RSHS A- Talon Thomas, Everett Whitman, Conley Searle, Anthony Erramouspe 4:01.35



Team Scores

Kelly Walsh- 526 Laramie- 442 Green River- 372 Cheyenne Central- 353 Cheyenne East- 318 Thunder Basin- 310 Cheyenne South- 230 Sheridan- 175 Rock Springs- 174 Campbell County- 108 Buffalo- 74

Laramie Pentathlon

The Pentathlon had over 175 swimmers participate from 12 teams, with 11 teams being 4A and one 3A team.

RSHS had four swimmers compete in the varsity Pentathlon, with the rest of the team swimming in the junior varsity Pentathlon.

In the varsity Pentathlon, the swimmers swim 100 yards in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and the butterfly, followed by a 50 free.

The Junior Varsity Pentathlon consists of a 100 yard free, followed by a 50 yard free, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.

Check below for the varsity results. Junior varsity results were not posted.



Combined Event Scores

26. Anthony Erramouspe 4:52.86

100 Free: 56.74

100 Back: 1:08.02

100 Breast: 1:19.46

100 Fly: 1:02.30

50 Free: 26.34

50. Talon Thomas 5:14.74

100 Free: 58.36

100 Back: 1:16.93

100 Breast: 1:17.23

100 Fly: 1:16.40

50 Free: 25.82

68. Jeran Spicer 5:32.81

100 Free: 1:02.28

100 Back: 1:15.67

100 Breast: 1:30.49

100 Fly: 1:15.92

50 Free: 28.45

72. Conley Searle 5:35.90

100 Free: 1:01.00

100 Back: 1:14.57

100 Breast: 1:33.41

100 Fly: 1:19.34

50 Free: 27.58



Team Scores

1. Green River- 123

2. Kelly Walsh- 100

3. Laramie- 89

4. Cheyenne Central- 83

5. Cheyenne East- 70

6. Cheyenne South- 66

7. Thunder Basin- 46

8. Campbell County- 41

9. Buffalo- 21

10. Rock Springs- 5

10. Sheridan- 5

12. Natrona- 0



Up Next

The Tigers will compete at the Green River Pre-Invite and the Green River Invite this Friday and Saturday, December 14 and 15.