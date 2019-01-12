Rock Springs Boys Swimming Claims Victory Over Evanston in Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Boys Swim team won the dual meet against Evanston Friday evening by a score of 94-76.

Senior and Team Captain Anthony Erramouspe and Sophomore Talon Thomas lead the team with four first place finishes each. Sophomore Jeran Spicer finished with two first place and two second place finishes. Junior Conley Searle finished with two first place, one second place and one third place finish tonight.

Below are the results from the dual meet.

RSHS BOYS RESULTS

200 Medley Relay

1. Rock Springs A: 1:57.30 – Jeran Spicer, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Conley Searle

2. Rock Springs B: 2.13.86 – Kyler Maedche, Sam Smith, Erral Asper, Evan Croff

200 Yard Free

1. Anthony Erramouspe, RSP 2:00.33

3. Conley Searle , RSP 2:14.19

4. Ryan Nate, RSP 2:25.88

7. Landon Atkinson, RSP 2:53.43

8. Quinten Gasaway, RSP 3:00.76

200 Yard IM

2. Jeran Spicer, RSP 2:29.87

4. Kyler Maedche, RSP 2:46.78

5. Sam Smith, RSP 2:49.10

50 Yard Free

1. Talon Thomas, RSP 25.03

3. Everett Whitman, RSP 25.93

4. Anden Asper, RSP 26.54

6. Darrien Sherwood, RSP 28.39

8. Evan Croff, RSP 29.37

10. Porter Hansen, RSP 33.88

100 Yard Fly

1. Anthony Erramouspe, RSP 1:01.49

2. Conley Searle, RSP 1:07.19

5. Aiden Nauenburg, RSP 1:36.00

100 Yard Free

3. Erral Asper, RSP 59.94

4. Anden Asper, RSP 1:03.02

5. Everett Whitman, RSP 1:03.61

7. Darrien Sherwood, RSP 1:04.82

9. Porter Hansen, RSP 1:24.05

10. Quinten Gasaway, RSP 1:24.14

500 Free

1. Jeran Spicer, RSP 6:02.16

5. Evan Croff, RSP 6:32.30

6. Ryan Nate, RSP 6:44.61

200 Free Relay

1. Rock Springs A: 1:42.03 – Anthony Erramouspe, Conley Searle, Everett Whitman, Talon Thomas

5. Rock Springs B: 1:56.88 – Darrien Sherwood, Sam Smith, Anden Asper, Evan Croff

100 Yard Back

2. Erral Asper, RSP 1:13.07

3. Kyler Maedche, RSP 1:13.71

5. Aiden Nauenburg, RSP 1:24.19

100 Yard Breast

1. Talon Thomas, RSP 1:15.77

2. Sam Smith, RSP 1:27.76

5. Landon Atkinson, RSP 1:36.55

400 Yard Free Relay

2. Rock Springs A: 4:15.04 – Jeran Spicer, Everett Whitman, Anden Asper, Erral Asper

4. Rock Springs B: 4:32.71 – Darrien Sherwood, Kyler Maedche, Aiden Nauenburg, Ryan Nate

TEAM SCORES

Rock Springs High School – 94 Evanston High School – 76

Up Next

Rock Springs will travel to the Lyman Invite on January 18.