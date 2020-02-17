Rock Springs City Council Agenda for February 18

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will host its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 18, at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The Council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which took place on February 4.

During the meeting, Mayor Timothy Kaumo will proclaim February 16-22, Random Acts of Kindness Week.

Under presentations, the Council will listen to updates from CLIMB Wyoming and Sweetwater Events Complex representatives.

A public hearing on the applications for the renewal of microbrewery, winery, restaurant, retail, limited, bar and grill and resort liquor licenses from April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, will also take place.

Under new business, the Council will consider a request from the Administrative Services Department to approve the April 1, 2020, through March 31, 202, liquor-license renewal applications.

The Council will also consider the Rock Springs Fire Department’s request to apply for a FEMA Assistance Firefighters grants for turnout gear and radios.

Under resolutions, the Council will consider a resolution accepting and approving a $20,000 fireworks production contract with Fireworks West Internationale, Inc., for July 4, 2020 show.

The Council will also consider a resolution accepting and approving a Memorandum of Understanding between Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County to provide for a unified county-wide economic development effort by supporting the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition

You can view the complete meeting agenda here.