Rock Springs City Council Agenda for October 1

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 1 at 7 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers in City Hall, at 212 D Street. The council will approve the minutes of the last regular meeting, which was held on September 17.

The agenda includes a presentation from Sweetwater County Library System Director Jason Grubb on the Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library.

Proclamations on the agenda are Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month for the month of October.

There will be two public hearings at the meeting. The first hearing is on an application submitted by Melissa Reagan of Sherman & Howard, LLC to consider amending Article 13-814 (Wireless Telecommunications) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs. The second hearing is on an application submitted by Paul D. Kauchich, Director of Engineering/Operations & Public Services for the City of Rock Springs to consider amending Article 13-906 (Preliminary Development Plan and P.U.D. Approval, Major Changes) of the Ordinances of the City of Rock Springs to correct numbering errors pertaining to Administrative Procedures.

You can find the full meeting agenda here.