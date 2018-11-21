Rock Springs City Council Approves Christmas Parade Route

ROCK SPRINGS — The route for the 2018 Holiday Lighted Parade downtown has been set and finalized following approval by the Rock Springs City Council last night.

In a letter dated Oct. 16, 2018, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Lee described the Holiday Lighted Parade route as follows:

“The Holiday Lighted Parade will travel through Historic Downtown Rock Springs starting on the corner of C Street and Broadway. The floats will move down South Main, then turn right on to E Street, left onto Broadway and then under the underpass and on to “M” Street, make a left on to Pilot Butte.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Floats will turn left on to “K” Street, followed by a right turn on to North Front. After traveling down North Front the parade will end at the corner of Elk Street and North Front.”

Lee’s letter requested use of the parade route from 2 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Parade participants will begin to organize at the old hospital parking lot at 3 p.m. The council approved a police escort to lead the parade starting at 5 p.m.

In a Nov. 15, 2018 letter to the City Council, Rock Springs Main Street/URA Manager Chad Banks reported that there will again be downtown carriage rides on Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 as in the past.

The route will be the same as last year, a loop around Main Street and Broadway. Loading and unloading of passengers will take place at the Historic Train Depot/Coal Train Coffee Train Depot.

The Nov. 20 meeting was short a few people, with Mayor Carl Demshar, Councilmen Rob Zotti and David Halter absent. However, a quorum existed and the council was able to conduct business as usual.

Garbage ordinance tabled

With little discussion, the council approved tabling a proposed ordinance which would raise garbage collection fees to $20 per month during the 2019 calendar year, and $1 per year between 2021-2024. The proposed ordinance would then freeze that rate at $25 per month every year beyond 2024.

At the Nov. 6 Council meeting, Councilman Jason Armstrong complained that the proposed ordinance would grant increases to the existing garbage collection outfit without providing for an opportunity to allow free market economics to have its say.

Armstrong contended that the free market would work to keep garbage collection fees low and prevent any attempt at price gouging.

Prior to the Nov. 20 vote to table, Armstrong asked city attorney Richard Beckwith if the proposed ordinance would still be on its second reading once it comes off the table.

Beckwith said the proposed garbage collection ordinance would be up for its third reading once councilmen vote to take it off the table.