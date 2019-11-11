Rock Springs Fire Department Gears Up for Toys for Kids

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Fire Department will once again be sponsoring the Toys for Kids program in Rock Springs. For decades the Rock Springs Firefighters have been collecting and sorting toys that are donated by the kind-hearted citizens of our community so that children are able to receive a Christmas gift.

The program is for kids through 12 years of age.

The annual program commences with the annual Toy Run on Sunday, November 10. The Toy Run is coordinated annually through Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson.

The Rock Springs Fire Department will begin accepting toy donations November 11. Donations of new toys or monetary donations to support the cause may be dropped off at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters station at 600 College Drive. Donations will be accepted at the fire stations until 7 pm on Sunday, December 16, 2019. Please make checks for donations out to “Toys for Kids.”

Anyone who needs assistance in ensuring that their children through 12 years of age get a Christmas gift is eligible to participate. In order to equally distribute the toys, you must sign up for the giveaway which will be held at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters Station at 600 College Drive on December 21.

Dates and Times for signups will be as follows:

Rock Springs Food Bank

Located at 90 Center Street, Rock Springs.

Thursday November 14 : 10 am – 2:30 pm and 4-5:30 pm

: 10 am – 2:30 pm and 4-5:30 pm Tuesday November 26: 10 am – 2:30 pm and 4-5:30 pm

Green River Food Bank

Located at 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.