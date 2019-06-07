Rock Springs Fun Runs to Start Monday

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs residents are encouraged to exercise and get active with a series of free fun runs throughout the summer, kicking off on Monday, June 10.

The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will offer five different themed runs over the course of the summer.

The first run – a PJ Jog – will be held Monday, June 10, at 6:30 pm at the Civic Center.

“We are encouraging people of all ages to get out and get active,” JJ Syvrud, Superintendent of Civic Center Programs said.

Registration for each event will begin at 6 pm, with the run beginning at 6:30 pm.

Other runs are planned on the following dates: