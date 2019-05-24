Rock Springs High School Graduates 254 in Class of 2019

ROCK SPRINGS — A windy, cold day didn’t stop the Class of 2019 from receiving their diplomas on Friday morning at Rock Springs High School. The school graduated 254 seniors and recognized the hard work and effort put in by all of the students.

The graduation ceremony began with the pledge of allegiance and a few songs sung by the Rock Springs High School Choir. Following the opening and welcome, Sydney Shannon addressed the packed crowd with words of encouragement and reflection.

Groups of seniors were then recognized by Principal Annie Fletcher and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern. Fletcher announced those who met the strict requirements for the Senior Principal Honors Recognition. McGovern then named the Outstanding Senior award to Ian Fletcher for his outstanding academics, athletic career and participation in extracurricular activities.

Salutatorian, Racheal Pinkham, and Valedictorian, Antonina Klatka, then shared their thoughts with their fellow peers.

Due to the change in weather, Fletcher skipped her speech and presented the Class of 2019 to the Board of Education for the presentation of the diplomas.

Congratulations to the Class of 2019!

Check out these photos from the ceremony: