Rock Springs Newspaper Terminates Carriers, To End Home Delivery Service

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – In a notice sent to their contracted newspaper carriers/deliverers dated June 12, the Daily Rocket Miner newspaper in Rock Springs, Wyoming states they will no longer offer home delivery service and all distribution will now be done through the U.S. postal service.

The notice, which lines out the final payments for the newspaper carriers, includes information that their final delivery day will be on Saturday, July 13.

The termination finally states, “Per your contractual agreement, requiring 30 days notice, please accept this letter as your official notice to terminate your contracted agreement with the Rocket Miner.”

The Rocket Miner, which was originally founded in the 1880s in Green River, is now owned by APG Media, a large multi-media conglomerate with holdings in over 15 states.

The Rocket Miner has been reached out to for comment. In a response from Managing Editor Ann Jantz, she said, “We will be putting in a press release in Friday’s paper, and it would be premature for me to offer comment before doing so. It would also be premature for you to run a story based on rumor, but thanks for the inquiry.”

Here is a copy of the notice.

DISCLAIMER: The Rocket Miner is a competitor in the same market as SweetwaterNOW. All information is factual and based on the provided documentation.