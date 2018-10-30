Rock Springs’ Volleyball Season Comes to an End

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School volleyball team dropped both of their matches at the 4A West Regional volleyball tournament over the weekend, bringing their season to a close.

The Lady Tigers went into the regional tournament as the #4 Northwest seed.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The girls started their tournament play against the Star Valley Lady Braves (#1 SW) on Friday, in which the Lady Braves won in three sets (11-25, 24-26, 19-26).

Rock Springs then took on the Evanston Lady Red Devils (#3 SW), in the consolation round, both teams needing the win to stay in the running for a spot at state.

The Lady Tigers fought hard for five sets, but Evanston ultimately won the match 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 19-25, 10-15),resulting in Rock Springs’ elimination from the state tournament.

Rock Springs finished the 2018 season with a 0-6 quadrant record and 9-22 overall record.