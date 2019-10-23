Rock Springs Walmart to Participate in DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back

ROCK SPRINGS– Part of Walmart’s mission is to help people Live Better and that includes helping to fight the opioid crisis in our communities.

That’s why more than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including in Cheyenne, Evanston, Gillette, Rock Springs and Sheridan, are participating with local law enforcement in the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Through these events, patients will be able to safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

WHEN: Saturday, October 26, 10 am – 2 pm

WHERE: Wyoming Walmart Stores