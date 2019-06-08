Rock Springs Young American Football League 2019 Registration

The Rock Springs YAFL is a volunteer organization that has worked to develop athletes in the Rock Springs area for 50 years.

Registration will be open to all students going into the 4th, 5th, and 6th grade.

Please save the date to join us for all the fun during our 50th season.

When July 2, 3, 9, 11, 16 & 18 from 6-8 pm Where 200 Community Park Drive.

What to Bring

Please provide birth certificate. (copies are OK)

$85 per player and $75 each additional player per household (Includes equipment rental, registration fee, jersey and helmet decals)

Child must turn 9 years old before Sept 15, 2019

Child cannot turn 13 years old before Sept 15, 2019 (Child can only play in the RSYAFL for 3 years)

Contact

Please contact:

League Commissioner Teno Trujillo at (307) 354-6404 or



Vice President Preston Randall at (307) 389-8206 for more information.

PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL!

