Rock Springs Young At Heart’s Tree of Sharing Begins

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services’ Tree of Sharing 2019 is currently underway for this Holiday Season.

Each year Rock Springs Young at Heart’s In-Home Services department reaches out to eligible home bound community members to help ensure that they too have a joyful holiday season.

Currently, the Tree of Sharing has eligible participants waiting to be sponsored. Bulbs from the tree may be retrieved from the RSYAH dining room Monday-Friday 7:30 am-4:30 pm.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Young At Heart kindly asks for donors to place their name, phone number, and the number on the bulb down so that donations can be tracked.

Gifts will need to be returned to Rock Springs Young at Heart on or before December 16, 2019 so that they may be distributed to those in need in time for Christmas.

“So many of our community’s senior citizens spend Christmas alone, and have a real need for basic necessities. In many cases this leads to higher rates of depression during the holiday season, and it is our hope that through this program we can help to meet their needs and brighten their holiday’s” said Emmy Nielsen, In Home Services Supervisor.

Young At Heart would like to give a big thank you to our community for the caring support we will receive.

Should you have any questions please reach out to:

Emmy Nielsen ACCS

2400 Reagan Ave.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

307-352-6737 ext. 310

Rock Springs Young At Heart