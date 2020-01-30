Rocky Joe Potter Sr. (November 19, 1949 – January 29, 2020)

GREEN RIVER– Rocky Joe Potter Sr. died peacefully in his sleep in January 29, 2020. He spent his last days enjoying the company of his long-time wife Dolly and his grandson Nate.

Rocky was born in Renton, Washington on November 19, 1949 and moved to Wyoming as a baby with his Wyomingite parents. Some of his favorite childhood memories were at the Eversole Ranch near Bittercreek, Wyoming. He was a 1968 graduate of Green River High School.

Rocky spent 43 years at TaTa Chemical, working both underground and on the surface. His favorite time spent was outdoors, an avid marksman, fisherman, hunter, backpacker and camper. He also enjoyed doing daily crossword puzzles and spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his seven grandchildren.

Rocky is preceded in death by his father, Gardner (Wise) Godfrey Potter, mother, Ethel Rosalie (Bartlett) Potter, sister, Narlene Gay Santhuff, and his loving daughter, Jolene Rose Potter.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years Dolly A. (Kuehl) Potter, daughter, Cori Potter, son, Rocky Joe Potter Jr., seven grandchildren; Rylan Potter, Emily Mullen, Charlie-Anne Mullen, Breezy Mullen, Nathanial Potter, Brooklyn Potter, and Jade Potter.

He was known by most who knew him as one of the best cooks they’d ever met, especially when it came to grilling; ribs were his specialty.

Following cremation, a gathering of family and friends are welcome to join in a Celebration of Life at the Sweetwater #2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N 2nd East Street, Green River, Wyoming, Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 1 pm.

The family respectfully requests donations in Rocky’s memory be made to Muley Fanatic Foundation, 520 Wilkes Drive, Green River, Wyoming 82935.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com