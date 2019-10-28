Rocky Mountain Sports Patient Spotlight: Judy Rodreick

In honor of National Physical Therapy Month, we want to highlight some of our treasured patients and share their inspiring stories of triumph over injury and moving on to a healthier lifestyle of mobility.

Judy Rodreick came to Rock Mountain Sports and Physical Therapy in April of 2018 with advanced mobility issues, using a walker and wheelchair, and not being able to do the hobbies she once loved. Judy was also in need of shoulder replacement surgery, a procedure that could not be completed until she had the strength and balance to walk on her own. Judy had a long road ahead–with hard work and determination, Judy has turned her mobility around.

How did you learn about Rocky Mountain Sports & PT?

I have friends who had successful care at Rocky Mountain. In my former hometown, I did have PT before, but my care was better at Rocky Mountain-expectations were different-at Rocky Mountainthey truly wanted to help me reach my goals. I always felt like I was an important person, not just a patient.



How did physical therapy help you?

I was determined to walk and have my shoulder surgery, but it was a long and slow process. Having Jeff and his team constantly encouraging me was huge. There were many times I felt I was going backward. Jeff was by my side telling me I was improving and that made all the difference for me to continue.



How has your PT success impact your daily life?

I am now back to doing the hobbies I love. Simply walking, driving, holding a camera, walking on uneven ground. I love nature photography–at my lowest point, I could not even hold my camera, let alone walk in the hills. It was heartbreaking. After PT, I have that part of my life back and I am thrilled.





I can walk out in the hills, take photos of the wild horses, flowers, follow my friends fishing; my sister and I are even taking a “sister trip” to Texas this month. I would have not been able to do that before. Life is good!



What were your favorite aspects of work in PT?

Let’s be honest, PT was hard and there were many days I felt wimpy. Aquatic therapy was extremely helpful in the beginning. The warm water felt soothing and it helped me begin to have confidence in walking again.

Balance exercises out in the gym were scary, but the staff was constantly reminding me that balance was a key piece. Jeff was always by my side, making me feel secure, but also challenging me to gain strength.



Do you have any advice for future PT patients?

Just do it. Trust your physical therapist–the changes may be small, but you have to put in the work and believe in the process. Oh! And do your home exercises!

