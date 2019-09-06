Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy Staff Spotlight: Meet Jeff Alcorn!

Jeff Alcorn is a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Rocky Mountain Sports & Physical Therapy.

JEFF ALCORN

Jeff was drawn to a career in physical therapy after seeing the need for skilled rehabilitation through his involvement in athletics and employment in a physical therapy clinic during college.

He enjoys working with a wide array of patients, including those recovering from injuries, surgery, and neurological conditions among others.

Jeff explains, “A huge aspect that I love about physical therapy is getting to know the people of my community personally and working closely alongside them to better themselves no matter their situation. Helping someone achieve goals that they may have never thought possible is truly the most rewarding thing I think all of us enjoy about our work in this medical profession. Another aspect that I love about practicing in Wyoming is the increased autonomy we have with direct access. Patients are able to seek care immediately from me or any of our other therapists when an injury, physical limitation, or pain begins happening. Your physical therapist can be your first point of medical contact.”

Jeff has a special interest in sports medicine, manual therapy, and orthopedics, and plans to further his education in these areas. Jeff has completed his Level 2 certification in dry needling, a technique he uses to treat chronic or acute pain and dysfunction throughout various populations of patients.

He is also a certified functional capacity evaluator, which allows him to evaluate individuals’ capacity to perform work activities related to his or her employment.

Jeff earned his Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and his Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology from Chadron State College. He played football, basketball, baseball, and ran track at Chadron High School, and continued playing football and basketball at Chadron State.

Originally from Nebraska, Jeff and his wife, who is a Green River native, are proud to raise their family in Wyoming. Outside of work, they continue to enjoy playing sports, doing various outdoor activities, attending sporting events, traveling, and chasing around their two young children.

