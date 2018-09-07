Rocky’s is Knocking Out High Prices on a Fully Loaded 2013 Dodge Ram 2500

By
Lindsay Malicoate
-
78
Views

Visit Rocky’s Auto Sales today, where the sticker price is what you pay. No hidden fees!

Locally-owned Rocky’s knows how it feels to be the underdog.

They’re in YOUR corner!

Rocky’s always has fresh inventory and a variety of selection.

See Rocky’s inventory today, at 2481 Foothill Blvd. behind Petco.

Rocky’s Vehicle of the Month

2013 Dodge Ram 2500 Longhorn Edition

Rocky’s is knocking out high prices!

Window price: 44,999

  • 76,000 Miles
  • Turbo Diesel
  • All Leather
  • Mega Cab
  • Navigation
  • Sun Roof
  • Fixed Running Boards

Rocky’s Auto Sales

(307) 362-2886 – Main
(208) 201-3662 – Cell
2481 Foothill Blvd
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Rocky’s Website

Great Cars at Great Prices!

