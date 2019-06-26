Romantic Comedy Comes to Rock Springs This Summer at Broadway Theater

ROCK SPRINGS — Lander-based Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company celebrates its second decade performing Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies, histories, as well as powerful works by other playwrights, throughout our state.

A free performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night will be presented on Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m. at the Broadway Theater. The play is being sponsored by the Community Fine Arts Center and co-sponsored by Rock Springs Mainstreet/URA.

The 2019 WSFC is uniting seasoned alumni, and compelling younger actors in one of Shakespeare’s most enduring romantic-comedies, popular and admired for centuries.

“The story’s intrigue stems from mistaken identities, love triangles and elaborate pranks that appear all the more absurdly laughable against a backdrop of an anti-comic world of bereavement, melancholy and oppressive self-importance. The play is a feast of characters, words and ideas in a concert you must share in,” said Diane Springford, founder of the Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company.

WSFC has been performing throughout Wyoming for 20 years. It was founded with the dual purposes of providing exposure of Shakespeare’s great plays to Wyoming audiences and the touring company experience for Wyoming theatre majors and community actors.

Based in Lander, under the instruction of Diane Springford and other professional actors, many talented Wyoming young actors gather for an intensive workshop each summer to learn the craft and then tour with the company throughout the state.

This production of the Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company is supported in part by the Wyoming Arts Council through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Wyoming State Legislature.

The public is invited to this free performance on July 11 th at the Broadway Theater and to visit the CFAC to see an array of visual arts including Wyoming artist Sue Sommer’s collection of paintings, drawings and etchings titles “Close to Home.”