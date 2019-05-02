RSFD Extinguishes Residential Fire

ROCK SPRINGS– According to Police Chief Pacheco and Fire Chief Wamsley:

On Wednesday, May 1 at approximately 2:30 pm, the Rock Springs Police Department, the Rock Springs Fire Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of smoke coming from a residence in the 1000 block of N. Front Street.

The Rock Springs Fire Department responded with 3 fire apparatus along with 10 department employees and were able to extinguish the fire. The preliminary findings in the investigation indicate that the fire was accidental in nature.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

One occupant of the residence was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported from emergency responders.

The resident’s smoke detectors were not functional at the time of the fire. Fire Chief Wamsley suggests the following to help protect yourself and your loved ones in case of a fire:

Check the batteries in your smoke detectors frequently

Check to ensure your fire extinguisher is in good condition (shows pressure on the gauge, and is not missing any parts)

Establish fire escape plans for each area of your home

Ensure you have a means of notifying someone in case of an emergency such as a phone near you

Finally, if your smoke detector is not working or you do not have one, please call Rock Springs Fire Department at 307-352-1475. Rock Springs Fire Department has a smoke detector program and will inspect your current devices and can install new units in some cases.

The investigation is ongoing.