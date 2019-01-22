RSFD Responds to Truck Fire at Halliburton

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Fire Department responded to the Halliburton facility today, January 22 at 10:31 am due to a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, there was a truck on fire inside of the building and the front of the truck was on fire.

Crews called back for additional manpower and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and remain on scene monitoring for any developing conditions.

The fire was extinguished at 11:11 am. Crews remained on scene to help restore the fire suppression and alarm systems.

There were no injuries reported and minor damage to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.